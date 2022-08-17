Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has slammed Kevin Federline after he questioned his ex-wife's parenting skill

The rapper branded Federline a clown over his public pronouncements on Britney's parenting abilities

She noted Federline was not happy after Britney got married, saying he should not use the media against people they used to love

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nicki Minaj has torn into Kevin Federline after he questioned his ex-wife Britney Spears’ parenting abilities.

Nicki Minaj has taken a swipe at Britney Spears' ex-husband after he publicly questioned her parenting abilities. Photo: FilmMagic, Nicki Minaj.

Source: UGC

Britney Spears' parenting

In a Twitter Amp live stream, the versatile rapper ridiculed Federline, calling him a clown for his public utterances against Britney.

The rapper vouched for Britney, saying, “She loves her kids more than life itself."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to Page Six, Minaj said:

"As soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?"

She added:

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by.”

Nicki Minaj tore into Britney Spears' ex-husband for questioning her parenting abilities, saying, "She loves her kids more than life itself.": Photo: Ethan Miller.

Source: UGC

Britney Spears tell-all book publication delayed over paper shortage

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported American singer and dancer Britney Spears's tell-all book publication has been halted after it faced a paper shortage.

According to Daily Mail, Britney had signed the book deal, receiving over R200 million advance payment.

The memoir that had been completed and ready for the rollout was to be released to the public in January 2023.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke