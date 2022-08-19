A very funny video has shown a man dressed like Jack Sparrow as he begged for money in traffic

Apart from having a perfect costume that made him look like the character, he copied the gait well

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video said that he had a very creative way of begging for alms

A video shared by Ibadan Media on Instagram has shown a person costumed as a popular Hollywood character, Jack Sparrow.

The person struck a pose of the Pirate of the Caribbean character as he walked like him in the Sparrow's signature drunken way.

The fake Jack Sparrow walked towards a car confidently. Photo source: @ibadanmedia

Jack Sparrow beggar

At the start of the video, the fake Jack Sparrow stood in front of a car waiting to join traffic at an intersection and stretched his toy gun towards him.

He then walked to the driver's side. The man wound down and gave him money. The Jack Sparrow muttered some words and went away.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 3000 views and thousands of likes. Breifly News compiled some of the reactions below:

thisisthesnowman said:

"The smartest way to beg for money or you just witnessed a robbery at gun point, depends."

oyindamolabetty said:

"Jack Aparo."

sir_kenayo said:

"Really dope! Close enough, I go give am money too."

x_theetho said:

"Na Jack Sparrow Of Ibadan."

dr.walex007 said:

"Egbeji of IbadanLand."

earlleumas said:

"Na Idi Ape junction be dz place nah."

