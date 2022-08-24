A video has gone viral on social media as it shows a lady getting her nails done invertedly, and it has got social media users talking

According to the lady, she got the nails done with the curves facing the opposite direction so she could type better

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed feelings as they questioned why she fixed them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Keeping or fixing nails may look chic and stylish, but it certainly has its downsides.

Well, one lady decided to beat the 'system' by coming up with an incredulous idea - fixing her nails invertedly.

A video posted by @sabiradio captures the step-by-step process of how she got the nails - curves facing in the opposite direction - done at the salon.

The lady explained in the caption her reasons for fixing them in that style, revealing it was so she could type better on her computer keyboard.

Check out the post below:

The video of the nails has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: sabiradio

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users react to the nail style

However, while the lady seemed pleased with her nails, many netizens voted down the style, questioning why she didn't just keep her natural nails or fix short ones instead.

Check out some comments below:

zapheerat:

"What happened to short nails?!"

_legal_martin_:

"It's giving Grinch."

porsh_hope:

"Just don’t do nails."

teeto__olayeni:

"Until you use am knack chair, you go feel the pain in your soul."

stephaniee__jack:

"If you can’t carry nails rest!!!"

momentswithbreezy:

"Just don’t have long nails done, how difficult is that ‍♀️‍♀️"

_am.evor:

"Then don’t fix it in the first place there’s something called short nails too ‍♀️"

chinwelicious:

"Cringing."

monye.prisca:

"Got to call the psychiatric hospital cuz this one escaped."

martha_agba:

"How will she caress chest and beard."

simplytreasure6:

"See wasting of acrylic powder and liquid, most importantly wasting of time."

sugardukeee:

"Many are mad, few are roaming."

mz_daribel:

"What is now the essence of fixing nails?"

Mom lets daughter have super long nails and puts her to the test whether she can handle them, internet amused

Briefly News previously reported that little girls love imitating their mothers and even dressing up like them. One fun mom allowed her little daughter to get long nails and put her on a hilarious test to see if she could handle them.

A video of the funny moment was shared by Twitter user @foreverimbetter and shows the mom complimenting the child’s “super long” nails before she tests her by throwing a coin on the floor for her to pick up.

The child is seen struggling immensely to get a grip of the coin as her nails are in the way. She battles for quite a while before she pushes the coin towards her shoe and tries to slide it up so she can grip it with her fingers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng