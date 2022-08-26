A couple married in a beautiful ceremony on May 15 and graduated together as physicians from Meharry Medical College in Nashville in the same week

A couple who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on May 15 graduated together as physicians from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, six days later.

Dwight Johnson II and Taylor Brooks graduated as medical students from a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) establishment on May 21, with Dwight becoming an OBGYN Physician, and Taylor a Physician of Psychiatry.

Per Black Woman, Johnson also studied at Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia.

Photos of a Black couple who married and graduated six days later. Credit: Dwight Johnson II

In a Facebook post, Johnson expressed gratitude and credited God for his remarkable milestones.

So much to be thankful for in this past week. I was able to marry my best friend and then graduate as physicians together just six days later. God is so good.

People inspired by their journey and achievement trooped to the comment section to congratulate them.

Read how netizens reacted below:

Will Rawls said:

Blessings Upon Blessings ❤️

Jared Polk reacted:

Congratulations to you both!

Shay Milton reacted:

Awesome congratulations

Heather Tidwell commented:

This is amazing, congrats!

Valencia S. Randolph reacted:

Congratulations to you both!❤️

Iman Grace said:

Congratulations to you both!! We love to see it!

Chris Cushenbery reacted:

Dwight, I’m so proud of you bud!!! Loved having you in class. Can’t believe how fast time flies!!! Come back and visit sometime soon. You’ve made so many people proud by what you’ve done and who you are. Congrats!

