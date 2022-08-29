A Nigerian lady has shown big appreciation to her brother as she repaid his dedication to her business with a car

The brother was astounded when he saw the car his sister parked outside their compound for him

Many people who reacted to the emotional video of love said they were moved when their mother praised God

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young fashion designer with the handle @veekeejames has gone online to share a video of how she surprised her brother with a brand new car.

The lady revealed that it is the least she could do for a brother who has been there for her and managed her business well. She added that he proved the notion that family can ruin business wrong.

The mother kept praising God for the showing of love between her kids. Photo source: TikTok/@veekeejames

Source: UGC

He was short of words

After buying the car, she decorated the vehicle and drove it home. When their mother saw it, she screamed with tears in her eyes and knelt to praise God.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The brother was so short of words as he walked close to where the car was with slow steps. His sister hugged him and started thanking him for everything he has done for her.

Watch the video below:

monteedavids said:

"mama doing the mama's thing."

Mheez Gold said:

"Goosebumps. God bless you veeky btw your brother is so calm, handsome and looks so responsible."

julietifeoma470 said:

"He is so calm and looks responsible. Am single ooh."

Simirestanley said:

"E be like I go de help me sisters well well now they are small I’ll always be there for them maybe na plane they go buy me."

Ms.Ritta said:

"This is what we call true love and only sincere brother and responsible one will deserve this."

Elsie Naa Atswei Constanza said:

"I cried when I saw this , God bless y’all."

Woman cries uncontrollably as she presents car gift to brother & his bride, says he sacrificed for siblings

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a Nigerian woman has been captured on camera showering encomium on her big brother as she presented a car gift to him and his wife on their wedding day courtesy of the groom's siblings.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @famousblogng, the woman could be seen crying as she recalled how her brother sacrificed a lot for his siblings.

According to the woman, her brother really suffered for his siblings whom he helped to graduate from the higher institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng