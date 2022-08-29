Maye Musk revealed that when she visits her multi-billionaire son, Elon, she usually sleeps in his garage

The mother of three said she is not interested in possessions at all; that could explain why she has no problem with sleeping in her son's garage

This comes barely four months after the world richest man revealed that he was homeless

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, has opened up about her sleeping arrangements at her son's house.

Maye Musk says She Sleeps in Elon Musk's garage when she visits him. Photo: Elon Musk.

Source: UGC

Despite the fact that her multi-billionaire son is the world’s richest man, the 74-year-old model said she’s not interested in possessions at all.

According to New York Post, the mother of three revealed when she visits her tech magnate multi-billionaire son in Texas she usually sleeps in the garage.

“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told The Times.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Elon responded to the news of his mother sleeping in his garage whenever she visits him, saying he has done a lot with place.

"Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!" the world's richest man replied on Twitter.

Musk says he's homeless

Back in April, Elon himself revealed he was homeless and rotating among friends' houses.

Speaking in an interview with TED which aired on Monday, Mr Musk said he did not currently have a home and was staying with friends around San Francisco’s Bay Area.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” said the 50-year-old, who usually lives in Texas.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms."

The Tesla and Space X founder was asked by Chris Anderson, head of conference organisers at TED, about people who were hugely offended by billionaires before making the claims in the interview.

“I think there are some axiomatic flaws that are leading to that conclusion,” said Musk of the people offended by his wealth. “If, four sure it would be problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars of year in personal consumption but that is not the case."

Elon Musk might have a nett worth of R4 Trillion but he doesn’t own residential property

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Elon Musk’s head isn’t in the clouds. No, his dreams reach far beyond that to the stars that shine above us, to the uninhabitable planets in our solar system.

The 51-year-old surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest man on the planet, but his aspirations were never financially motivated and the lack of luxury seen in his lifestyle proves it. As of 24 April, Elon Musk is worth a staggering $269.7 billion according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires rankings.

This amounts to more than R4 trillion, which is enough money to sustain the whole of South Africa for two years while still being considered rich.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke