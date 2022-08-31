The great humanitarian and missionary, Mary Slessor, had a challenging childhood as she worked and schooled while she was young

Mary's love for church was nurtured by her mother who made sure she attended services as a kid

In Africa, the humanitarian helped put a stop some barbaric traditions and improved the lives of kids and women despite having malaria several times

Mary Slessor is great humanitarian who lived from December 1848 to January 1915. While many know her as the saviour of twins, other parts of her life also deserve knowing.

In this report, Briefly News looks at some aspects of Slessor's life.

Early life of Mary Slessor

According to Undiscovered Scotland, although Mary Slessor was born in Aberdeen, she had to move to another city called Dundee at age 11.

Her childhood was not all rosy. This is partly due to the fact that her alcoholic father lost his job because of his addiction. Mary's mother was the opposite of her father. She was a fervent Christian. The woman ensured her daughter followed in her footstep.

Due to her family's financial situation, Mary had to combine schooling with work. After her formal education, the humanitarian was already a skilled worker as she worked at jute mills from 6-6pm.

Mary Slessor's passion for humanitarian service

Mary's charity passion started at a young age. She was a member of a local mission to the poor. By the time she was 28, she applied to become a missionary. After receiving adequate training, she went on a mission to Africa.

Mary Slessor's mission in Africa

The Travelling Team reports that the young Mary loved church so much. When she came to Calabar, her post was at a place called the Duke Town. She was there as a school teacher.

Mary Slessor's page disclosed that the woman became the first ever female magistrate after Southern Nigerian became a British protectorate.

While in Nigeria, she had to deal with a series of malaria cases. The woman's popularity even became more after death because of her selfless work for humanity.

Rescuing children and helping women

Some of the core works of the humanitarian was the welfare of children. She rescued kids who were abandoned and also stopped the killing of twins.

Apart from that, Mary Slessor also improved the lives of African women in her society.

A webpage dedicated to her work had this to say about her:

"In Nigeria there are many reminders of Mary Slessor, statues of her holding twins, roads, streets and hospitals named after her. Similarly in Britain streets are named after her in several cities including Coventry, Dundee and Glasgow."

