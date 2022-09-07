A video that shows a man identified as Diaz Borneo skilfully grabbing a huge king cobra by the head has surfaced online

The fearless young man caught the wild serpent with his bare hand in the footage that has sparked massive reactions

Some cybercitizens who took to the comment section to react observed that Diaz used Jutsu on the snake

A dramatic video shows a man identified as Diaz skilfully grabbing a huge king cobra by the head with his bare hand, which has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Netizens react to video of man catching snake with his bare hand. Credit: therealtarzann

The clip starts with the man's right hand behind the serpent's head before he plays tricks with it on a rough road.

The incredible clip on the Instagram account of former American footballer Michael Anthony Holston shows the king cobra resisting all attempts to be captured, but the man managed to skillfully grab it.

Cybrarian who took to the comment section of the post observed that Diaz used Jutsu skills.

Briefly News highlights some of the comments below:

Netizens react on social media

Abakukii commented:

This man did a Jutsu on the king.

Stanthestampede reacted:

First time I have seen a man use genjustu on a snake.

Go_smurf_yourself reacted:

My dude started doing jutsu .

Shabertolli said:

I was sweating and screaming phew .

Bayside147 commented:

Yea, I want to give that a go. (Said no one ever) .

Coldworld727 reacted:

Shout out to him, But. That's HELL NO, for me!

Drewknowss said:

That’s some Gangsta thing right there.

Fearless Man Plays with Giant King Cobra; Faces Snake as It 'Chases' Him

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a terrifying video of a fearless man playing with a huge king cobra in the middle of an untarred road is making the rounds on social media.

In the short clip spotted by Briefly News, the man is seen playing with the giant reptile without any fear.

The 32-second long video shared on the Twitter account of @shannonsharpeee has raked in more the one million views and comments from netizens. More than 4,000 people have re-tweeted the footage and over 40,000 people have liked it as of the time of this publication.

Source: YEN.com.gh