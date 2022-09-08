The rare sight of a chimpanzee walking on the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine, shocked many people

The personnel of the zoo where the animals are kept trying to convince it to go back to their living quarters

When it started to rain, the ape quickly run towards the zoo employee who dressed it in a jacket

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A chimpanzee that escaped from a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was spotted walking on the streets as zoo employees tried to convince it to come back.

Chimpanzee runs back to zoo employee. Photos: Screengrabs from footage shared by Suspilne-media.

Source: UGC

Ape ran to zoo employee

The ape went all the way to the center of Kharkiv, to Derzhprom in the square on Svobody Square.

"Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo," read a tweet by journalist Hanna Liubakova.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Residents of Kharkiv noticed a monkey in the city center on the afternoon of September 5.

Zoo director Oleksiy Grigoriev confirmed to Suspilny Media that the animal has already been returned to the zoo.

Animals were evacuated

According to him, everything is fine with chimpanzees.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, animals were evacuated to the Kharkiv Zoo, including the ones from the Kharkiv Ecopark.

Reactions from social media:

DaveVsGoliath2:

"How good were the staff. No force, no tranquilizers or traps. A coat, a hug & a bike."

Jencat Quandry :

"Exactly - so many countries would have just shot it. Wonderful."

eCitizen

@eCitizenLH:

"When I was 4 years old, I decided to run away from home. When my mom handed me a rain coat and a flashlight and said here, you might need these when it gets dark. Before that moment, it had not occurred to me that it would get dark! I decided cleaning my room was a better idea."

IrishMason:

"It seemed quite familiar with putting a jacket on. I love the bike ride but my favorite part is the HUG! Altogether now ... AHHHHHH! When it put its arm around her for support in getting its other arm in I melted! Then THE HUG!"

MCastro:

"How sweet, patient and kind was the zoo employee! It's one of the most beautiful and encouraging things I've seen in a long time. It gives me hope for peace in Ukraine."

Max Pzn:

"Such warmth and kindness towards an animal in a city that is shelled by russians everyday. No, I'm not crying, why did you ask?"

The Pretoria Zoo entrance fees, activities, and camping costs for 2022

Briefly News reported that the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, commonly known as the Pretoria Zoo, is an 85-hectare garden home to numerous species of amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

It is a great spot for tourists, school groups, and families to visit. It is also the largest zoo in South Africa and among the best-ranked ones in the world. How much is the Pretoria Zoo entrance fee?

The Pretoria Zoo was founded in 1899 by J.W.B Gunning and has since become one of the best spots for animal viewing in Pretoria.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke