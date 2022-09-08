Prince Charles and Prince William are both travelling to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth

This is after the news release by Buckingham Palace that the doctors are worried for Queen Elizabeth's health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen is receiving medical care

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Britain's Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay head to Balmoral to be with Queen. Photo: Reuters.

This after the news that doctors were concerned for her health, according to Reuters.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit Queen

People Magazine has reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also traveling to Scotland due to Queen's health worries.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they were heading to Scotland, where the Queen is receiving medical care at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, 37, and his wife, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday.

They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

Queen put under medical supervision

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday, that the Queen's doctors are concerned about Her Majesty's health.

The doctors have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said.

It added that the nation's longest monarch, 96, “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.

