Queen Elizabeth II had been the longest-ruling monarch of the British empire, having ruled for 70 years

Buckingham Palace was the official residence of the queen, but she possessed several mansions other than the famous palace

Some of the homes belonged to her because of the position she held; whiles others were acquired as inheritance passed down to her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-serving monarch who ruled for 70 years and died at 96. She lived through wars, colonial times and pandemics before passing away due to a short illness. In this story, Briefly News mentions all the properties that the Queen owned.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

Source: UGC

According to a custom that dates back to 1837, the reigning monarch at the time owns Buckingham Palace. The palace has 775 rooms which comprise 19 Staterooms, 52 Royal and guest beds, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 baths.

Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle. Photo credit: www.royal.uk

Source: UGC

During World War II, the queen and her sister Margaret first came to Windsor Castle for their protection. The Queen still visits this place on the weekends and uses it as a kind of rural retreat close to her London residence. Windsor serves as Queen Elizabeth's residence for the duration of her reign, similar to Buckingham Palace. It is the biggest habitable castle in the world, covering 13 acres and having 1,000 rooms.

Holyrood Palace

Holyrood Palace. Photo credit: GetYourGuide

Source: UGC

The Queen's official house in Scotland is the Holyrood Palace, where she stays whenever she visits the north, usually during "Holyrood Week" in the first week of the summer. It was first built as a monastery in 1128.

Balmoral Castle

Balmoral Castle. Photo credit: Stuart Yeates

Source: UGC

The Queen also owns the private Balmoral Castle. It's her favourite place to live because she spends several weeks there at the end of every summer.

Sandringham Estate

Sandringham Estate. Photo credit: Town & Country Magazine

Source: UGC

Sandringham Estate is Queen Elizabeth's cherished private residence, where she usually spends her holidays. The yearly royal procession to the Christmas Day services at St. Mary Magdalene church is held there, which has made it famous.

Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle. Photo credit: WalkNi

Source: UGC

The Queen stays in Hillsborough Castle on her visits to Northern Ireland, the same as when she travels to Scotland on official business and stays at the Holyroodhouse Palace. Additionally, it serves as the official residence of Northern Ireland's Secretary of State. The house dates back to the 1770s and is encircled by 100 acres of verdant gardens.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh