A baby girl who wanted Alexa to play her Baby Shark was confused when the speaker could not process her voice

Alexa never quite picked she meant Baby Shark before telling the kid what she wanted was not available

The baby rejoiced when her mother stepped in with the right pronunciation and the song came on

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a kid speaking to an AI speaker, Amazon Alexa, asking it to play Baby Shark has stirred reactions on TikTok.

The kid approached the speaker in the kitchen and said:

"Alexa, play Baby Shark."

The baby was sad when Alexa wouldn't play her the song she wanted. Photo source: TikTok/@princessbarry0

Source: UGC

Alexa plays Baby Shark

Thinking she said "Baby Chair", the virtual assistant said that it is explicit and not available on Amazon Prime.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After some attempts, the baby got frustrated and her mother had to step in with the right voice pronunciation that the speaker understands. The kid danced with joy when the song finally played.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 100 comments with more than 3000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Precious james said:

"The joy of that song is unexplained."

Kerisha said:

"This is definitely the universal dance for baby shark. the beat goes to their knees first."

Nnekygynature said:

"Alexa please play baby shark oooo."

king hadehoye said:

"Thank u mummy for helping the Lil princess."

Paul Nweke said:

"See this baby. I love her."

Ebuka said:

"mummy I think Alexa is broken."

Kenneth said:

"it's her happiness when Alexa finally play the correct song she wanted all along."

eniolasamuel269 said:

"I feel like becoming a baby again no bills no worries."

Elizabeth temitope A said:

"Alexa, don't you dear stress cute baby girl.."

Kid runs after picking up bag

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a TikTok video showed a kid 'running away' after she picked what she really liked in a boutique.

Before making for the door, she examined some cute bags and picked one. Immediately the baby saw that it fitted well, she started moving fast towards the door. Her mother shouted for her to come back.

The kid just kept moving with her new bag. Her mother had to drag her back to take the bag from her. It was such a funny sight.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng