Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022, after 70 years as a British monarch

Despite clocking 96 years, there were many attempts on her life, three of which have been documented

Briefly News digs into the past to bring out the three times the late Queen survived bizarre assassination attempts on her life

While many people adored the late Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world, she had enemies who even tried to assassinate her.

There are reports that the late Queen escaped many attempts on her life before she died in her sleep at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

However, Briefly News has found three documented assassination attempts on the life of the late monarch, who ruled gracefully for 70 years before she passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96.

Here are the three documented assassination attempts on Queen Elizabeth II and how she escaped them unscratched:

Bizarre Train Track Incident In Australia In 1970

The Queen talks to the citizens of Castlemaine from the royal train during their 'whistle stop' in northern Victoria, Australia. Source: Getty Images.

According to the Australian news organisation ABC News, one of the first attempts on the late Queen's life happened in 1970 when she and her husband, Prince Philip, were on a tour of Australia.

The story is that the would-be assassins placed a big log on the tracks of a train that the Queen and her entourage were travelling on from Sydney to Orange in New South Wales on April 29, 1970.

Although a smaller train had earlier scouted the tracks as part of safety measures, later, while the Queen was on her scheduled trip, her train struck a log. The incident did not result in significant calamity because the train was travelling very slowly. Subsequent investigations pointed to a plot to derail the Queen's train, but no one was ever arrested for the alleged plot. The story only came to light in 2009 when Detective Superintendent Cliff McHardy spoke about it on his retirement. He claimed the government had successfully covered up the story up until then to avoid embarrassment.

Six Shots Fired At The Queen In London

Queen Elizabeth II calms her horse while policemen spring to action after shots were heard as she rode down the mall during Trooping the Color in 1981. Source: Getty Images.

The Queen also faced an assassination attempt from a 17-year-old British boy, Marcus Sarjeant. 'The History of Yesterday' called that incident "the most bizarre attempt to becoming famous."

During the 1981 ceremonial Trooping the Colour in London, a huge crowd gathered to watch the Queen take part in the annual event.

But the 17-year-old, who was in the crowd, had a sinister plan. While the Queen was on horseback, he fired six blanks from a starting pistol as the Queen rode by.

According to reports, the Queen's horse, Burmese, was startled, but then she managed to calm him down and rode on.

Sarjeant was later arrested and brought to trial, where he told interrogators that he tried to take the Queen's life because he wanted to be famous. He said he drew inspiration from the assassination of John Lennon the year before. He was later sentenced to five years in prison.

New Zealand Attempt On The Queen's Life

Christopher John Lewis (R) tried to shoot at the Queen in New Zealand in 1981 but missed her. Source: Wikipedia.

A few months after the London assassination attempt by the 17-year-old Briton, Queen Elizabeth II faced another attempt on her life in New Zealand in 1981.

While the Queen was visiting a museum in the city of Dunedin in New Zealand, another 17-year-old, Christopher John Lewis, fired out of a window as she alighted from her vehicle.

Reports indicate that he missed, although witnesses reported hearing a "loud crack."

Young Lewis was arrested eight days later and served three years, partly in a psychiatric facility.

