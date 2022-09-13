A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a couple at their traditional wedding ceremony

In the video, while the bride was dressed in traditional garb, the groom sported a more casual and swaggy look

Reacting to the video, several internet users shared hilarious comments about what inspired the groom's choice of outfit

When it comes to wedding fashion, there are people who love to reflect their own individual styles in their wedding outfits.

However, things can get pretty extreme - and interesting - as regards outfit choice, as seen in a trending video.

The couple on their wedding day. Credit: @krakshq

In the now-viral clip, the bride is seen sporting rather heavy makeup as she dances in an open compound, surrounded by well-wishers.

However, things get pretty interesting when a young man believed to be the groom appears in the video, sporting an odd choice of outfit, considering it is his wedding ceremony.

He sported a fitted pair of distressed denim pants over a white and green varsity jacket and a white pair of sneakers - looking more like a guest artiste or a DJ, and nothing like a groom, at least according to African tradition.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on the groom's outfit

bumeey_smilez:

"I’m not sure the groom was informed about the wedding."

themercy_o:

"Gen z wedding."

simply_lydyah:

"He just came from London."

switberry17:

"The groom was not informed."

e.ll.ae:

"E be like the groom tailor no deliver."

oritjinal:

"Groom na trenches gangsta."

__theoriginalmelanin:

"The groom is a gangster."

m_sylvia_:

"He forget that he's at a wedding."

the.deborahdavid:

"Husband/Guest Artiste."

Source: Legit.ng