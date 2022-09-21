This is the incredible moment a four-month-old was rescued alive around 30 hours after a four-storey building collapsed on top of her, killing 14 other people

The little girl, named Malak, has been called ‘an icon of hope and life’ following the ‘miracle’ in Jordan

Her mother has revealed she had a gut feeling she was alive, adding that words could not describe her happiness after she was right

Tragedy struck when the residential building in Jabal al-Weibdeh, Amman crumbled on September 13

Source: Getty Images

Incredible footage shows the baby, covered in dust but alive, being pulled out of the debris by a rescuer and handed to a colleague before she is whisked off to an ambulance.

The four-storey building collapsed in one of Amman’s oldest neighbourhoods, and the baby, named Malak, was trapped under there for 30 hours.

Jordanian officials who released footage of her rescue said she was “an icon of hope and life”, and 14 people were found dead under the debris.

"The moment the baby Malak was pulled out of the rubble… Moments that will not be forgotten in our memory, and the image of the four-month-old Malak will remain an icon of hope and life", The Jordan Civil Defence said.

Her tiny body miraculously suffered only a few bruises as her mother said she had an intuition her daughter would be alive despite the horrifying scene of the collapsed building.

"I had a gut feeling that she was alive, and my husband had reassured me that she was waiting for us", Israa Raed, 26, told Agence France-Presse.

"I knew it was her by her pink pyjamas. Words cannot describe how happy I am", she continued.

Raed said she left her only daughter with a friend who lived in the basement of the building so that she could deliver an order from her cosmetics business.

While out delivering, she got a phone call telling her that her daughter had fallen.

She may have fallen from her bed, but when she arrived and saw the building, she started screaming, 'Where is my girl? Where is my girl?'

Search efforts in the Jordanian capital have ended, and 10 people were left brutally injured.

