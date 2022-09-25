Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch having led the United Kingdom for over 70 years after the death of her father King George

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the elegant stone slab that showed where the queen was laid to rest next to her parents and husband

Kenya's president William Ruto joined world leaders in mourning the queen who ascended to the throne while on a tour in Kenya

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Buckingham Palace has released a photo showing Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place.

Queen Elizabeth IIs final resting place was revealed in a photo released by Buckingham Palace: Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Queen's final resting place

The photo that was released Saturday by the royal family shows a simple stone slab that has been laid near her parents and husband Prince Philip. Wreaths were laid.

Queen Elizabeth II who died peacefully at her Balmoral Palace aged 96 was buried at King George Chapel in a private ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to New York Post, a new slab was installed with the inscription of the late longest-serving monarch.

Names of Prince Philip who was her husband and that of the queen's parents were also inscribed with their deaths and births being included.

Buckingham Palace revealed that the tombstone read:

George VI 1895-1952, Elizabeth 1900-2002, Elizabeth II 1926-2022, Philip 1921-2021 with an insignia of the Order of the Garter.

King George, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were all members of the Order of the Garter.

Members of the public will be able to view the Queen’s final resting place beginning Sept. 29, after the official royal mourning period is over.

Visitors will be paying to get the privilege of seeing the royal stone slab which has been included in the pricing for a tour of Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II will wear 2 jewellery items when she is laid to rest, her ring is one

Briefly News also reported Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as Britain's monarch for over seven decades, will finally be laid to rest on 19 September.

The late sovereign will be buried at St. George's Chapel located at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret, have already been laid to rest.

According to Metro, although Queen Elizabeth II had an impressive collection of 300 pieces of jewellery, she will likely only be buried in her wedding ring and a pair of earrings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke