A woman has attracted huge attention on TikTok after she served her husband an empty plate in a viral video

She placed the covered plate on his table and then asked him to go and look for a job, saying he keeps asking for food

Many TikTok users have weighed in on the matter as they rushed to the comment section to bare their minds

TikTok users are reacting to a video in which a woman served her husband an empty plate.

In the video, the man was waiting for his food, only to get a covered plate that was empty.

The man was shocked after seeing the empty plate. Photo credit: TikTok/@sibiaokemwa.

According to his wife, the man keeps asking for food without working and contributing anything.

She asked the man to go and get a job so as to start contributing. The man was left in shock by his wife's action.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video

Although the video looked like a funny joke, the man had a serious expression and it has attracted some comments below:

@user6042534519611 said:

"Add pepper please."

@tracyannandem commented:

"Lady give the man a fork and where is the ketchup and pepper."

@rose_pro6 said:

"Yes yes if a man don't work he don't eat."

@Candy commented:

"I do not have a problem with unemployed husband i have a problem with a husband who is comfortable with unemployment."

@19ray60 said:

"Should never have to ask a man to find a job."

@Vera Tull said:

"Good for you Lady, he has a phone but no job."

@Edafe Endurance commented:

"He was waiting for good food give him water."

@Amollo Sarah said:

"Thanks sister let him go look for a job period."

@anoalitephilippe commented:

"But he can’t feed you for the whole life without asking you to find a job."

@partykingable said:

"If he have a car, do Uber drive."

@Hakeem_pablo commented:

"Yes and when he finally becomes rich and decides to get a second wife don’t cry."

