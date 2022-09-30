A social media influencer named Sarah Lawson received expensive gifts as she marked her birthday

Lawson took to her socials to show off an iPhone, hampers, cake, and other gifts stashed with undisclosed money

While some gushed over her beauty after watching her clips, others took to the comment section to wish her well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Birthdays are special moments that friends often show love through gifts, but one social media influencer and socialite named Sarah Lawson received more than enough.

She received several presents, including the latest iPhone, hampers, cake, and other gifts stashed with undisclosed cash.

In stunning videos spotted by Briefly News, the birthday celebrant flaunted her gifts as she posed for visuals.

Reactions as social media influencer shows off the expensive gifts she received on her birthday. Photo credit: prettylawson

Source: UGC

TikToker provides an update on her birthday

''Summary of how my birthday went. The Gifts were over overwhelming,'' she captioned one of the videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lawson and some friends unwrapped some of the gifts in the videos on her socials, where she has other clips showing off her expensive lifestyle.

The recent videos spotlighting the birthday celebrant's numerous presents caught the attention of netizens. Many of her well-wishers were happy for her.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

See how peeps reacted

Pretty adora265 posted:

Yur smile is very beautiful ❤️

Kayle love ❤️ shared:

Sweetheart looking soo fine .

Akwasi said:

Happy yourself don’t listen to anyone boss lady.

Rukenzy bae shared:

Haha that's all my girl. You nor send anybody papa.

Adwoa_xx said:

Wahala for those who no want the good stuff. Y’all should buy from the best plug.

Sarah Lawson.Creator posted:

It was a day event. Hun and we’re done but you can visit my shop at Madina Lybia Quarters park.

Humble Babe said:

Please, where did you guys do it?

Sefenya said:

My all-time favorite .

Young lady buys herself lux white car to mark 24th birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady with the Twitter handle @allshahdesofzee has shown off the new ride she got herself to celebrate her 24th birthday.

Sharing photos of the ride, @allshahdesofzee disclosed that she got a limited edition of Hyundai Elantra 2015 to make the day a special one.

The lady posed beside the clean whip. In one of the photos, she has all the car doors wide open. The 24-year-old called the car her "first big girl purchase".

Lucky woman shows off the cutest gifts she received from a sneaky partner

In another story, Briefly News reported that Nozipho Makhanya could not resist boasting about her birthday surprise on her socials.

Her mischievous man asked her to get him a glass of water at 4:30am, only to discover a collection of lux presents waiting in the kitchen.

Twitter user @NoziphoM11 shared a video that showed a beautifully wrapped bouquet of red roses wrapped in a fancy ribbon saying, "Just for you." Next to the flowers were two gift bags from high-end retailers, one of them the watch and accessories brand, Tag Heuer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh