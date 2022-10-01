The beautiful moment a uniformed military husband and his colleagues surprised his nurse wife at a hospital on her birthday was captured on tape

A beautiful video capturing the moment a uniformed military husband and his colleagues surprised his nurse wife at a hospital on her birthday has warmed hearts.

In a video spotted by Briefly News, the military man and one of his uniformed colleagues holding a phone to capture the moment hid behind a door in a room.

The pair waited with others who were visible in the room as the soldier's wife slowly entered behind another health practitioner.

A visibly surprised wife

Upon entering the room, the military man's wife screamed with excitement when she turned and saw her husband holding a bouquet gift amid a chorus of the famous ''happy birthday'' song from the people in the room.

The woman was visibly overwhelmed by her husband's unexpected gesture as she struggled to contain her joy. She then rushed to hug and kiss him while screaming with joy.

During the romantic moment, the military man's colleagues popped bottles as the couple shared sweet moments in each other's arms.

The adorable moment between the duo melted hearts on social media. Briefly News highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens happy for the couple

Elom_anang said:

So beautiful!

Maltitiofficial commented:

Aaawww, it’s the little things. And from Two noble professions.

Korsah.juliana shared:

See me smiling throughout.

Afia_accam said:

We love seeing it.

Wilherminalarkai shared:

Love everywhere.

Oluwadamilolasadare posted:

God is love.

Abigailasamoah63 shared:

So beautiful God bless the husband.

Sedofiaprecious67 commented:

Awwwww beautiful.

Roselyn_adepa_morrison said:

Wow.

Opokugiftym shared:

Too beautiful.

Husband surprises wife with brand new Mercedes Benz Day before she gives birth

In another story, Briefly News reported that a husband went out of his way to ensure his wife was in her best moods as she went into labour.

In a beautiful story, the man showered his wife with an amazing car gift just a day before welcoming their child.

Taking to Twitter, a lady with the user name Kay @KaylieMakenzie, disclosed that her hubby bought her a Mercedes Benz a day before she gave birth to their son.

