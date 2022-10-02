Dancehall star Vybz Kartel has found love while in prison in Jamaica where he serves a life sentence for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams

Kartel got engaged to his longtime Turkish girlfriend Sidem Oztuk and they are planning to get married

Oztuk, who is a psychology student, said the proposal took place during the summer of 2022 at an authorised prison visit

Renowned dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, who is now behind bars, is engaged to Turkish lady Sidem Ozturk.

According to Nation Wide Radio, the proposal took place during the summer of 2022 at an authorised prison visit, where Vybz Kartel serves a life sentence for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the beauty described her engagement with affection.

“We were just calling each other hubby and wifey, and he was just like, we are heading towards marriage so calling you wifey or you calling me hubby is not serious enough; He was like, you’re my finance we are going to get married.”

Sidem Ozturk is a psychology student who was employed in London, England as a social worker.

However, she has given up on that career path and moved to Kingston, Jamaica to be closer to the Jamaican entertainer.

Ozturk praised her fiance, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, saying his good heart is what attracted her to him throughout the relationship.

Despite the challenges that the couple face due to Kartel’s status as an inmate Ozturk is not discouraged.

“Of course it does cause some difficulties, I can’t see him when I want to see him or I can’t talk to him when I want to talk to him but when you know what you want and where your heart is it is not that difficult. So, I am willing to wait," she said.

Ex-convicts exchange vows

In a separate article, ex-Kenyan convicts Virginia Karondu and Martin Mzera tied the knot.

Karondu and Martin walked down the aisle in a beautiful wedding on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the King’ong’o Maximum Security Prison in Nyeri.

The lovebirds exchanged vows during a prison inmate graduation ceremony at the Nyeri Prison chapel.

According to media reports, Karondu 24 was recently released from the Lang'ata Women's Prison after serving a seven-year sentence for bhang possession and attempted murder.

Source: TUKO.co.ke