A group of labourers has warmed plenty of hearts on TikTok with their jovial and happy way of working hard

Instead of wearing strong faces and the usual hard look associated with hard labour, the men worked in total happiness

They also devised an impressive way of taking sand up to the last floor of the building where it is needed

A video of labourers who worked in absolute happiness has gone viral on TikTok.

The stunning video that captured their jovial way of working was shared on the platform by @losobreros56.

The men sang happily while working under the sun. Photo credit: TikTok/@losobreros56.

The men sang in joy and total happiness while carrying out their work.

This jovial nature is not usually associated with many labourers due to the hard nature of the job.

But these ones acted differently as they sang in excitement and corresponding chorus while they worked.

Labourers device a way of taking sand up

Apart from their happy disposition, they also took sand up to the last floor in an impressive way.

Instead of using the head pan to take the mixture up the stairs, they built two additional stakes and had men stationed on them.

The mixture of sand and cement is then shovelled up by men from the ground to each of the stakes, making it less stressful.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react to video of labourers working in joy

@Boniface Agu430 said:

"Wow! Men at work ooo, God please bless these guys in Jesus Christ Name Amen."

@Joseph Miller251 commented:

"Everyone working but the guy up top in the white shirt."

@user6742272161065 said:

"Hi, still remember this day. I was the shovel."

@emmanueladamahqua commented:

"Work and happiness."

@Apple User327588 said:

"Well organized."

@Robert Ago Kotei said:

"Woow! This is simple method wow I love it."

@miguelwilmoth commented:

"We need that team out here."

@braggey dan said:

"Team work makes the dream work."

