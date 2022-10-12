A couple identified as Jess, 30, and Jay, 46, have spoken about their lives together as swingers

They went on to get married to each other, but they are always open to swinging, and that makes them happy

They claimed that swinging is the secrete to a happy marriage, and none of them gets upset with the bizarre lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A couple has revealed how 'swinging' has made their relationship stronger than ever as long as they always do it together.

Jess with her partner Jay, who have been together for two years and are swingers. Photo: Our Secret Spot.

Source: UGC

Jess, 30, and his wife Jay, 46, told Kyle and Jackie O they met on the popular dating app Tinder two years ago and started dating soon after.

Daily Mail reports that at the time, Jess was with her ex-fiancé, Lawrence, who is still her business partner.

As things developed between Jess and Jay, they decided to 'close' their relationship a little by excluding seeing other partners separately.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To make up for the lack of sexual diversity, Jess, who is bisexual and had been in non-monogamous relationships for a decade, suggested swinging.

"I am quite open to things, so when she brought it up I thought it was worth a shot," Jay said.

The first time they 'tried it' was also Jay's first-ever 'group sex experience.

"We had a foursome with my best friend and her partner," Jess said.

Jay loves having open communication in his relationships and says the swinging lifestyle works for him because the couple is always checking in on each other, speaking about boundaries and connecting even when they are with others.

"We are always looking at each other at the moment," Jess explained.

And when things do become uncomfortable, they can de-escalate quickly.

"You definitely have points where you feel awkward. I remember once I was pulled into a position I felt really uncomfortable in,' Jay said.

Jay said he doesn't get jealous when Jess is with other people because he just wants her to be happy.

But they have strong boundaries - they only swing together and mostly swing with females.

Woman who shares her husband with her mother when not in the mood to get cosy goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that some folks worldwide live peculiar lifestyles, and this woman who shares her husband with her mom when she isn't in the mood to get cosy with him is definitely one of them.

A woman named Net-Net commented on the original video on TikTok posted by @madibrooks567, who has since deleted the controversial clip.

The video, also posted by Jacaranda FM, is brief but shows the whole situation. It starts with the mom and daughter standing together, and in the next few frames, the husband can be seen standing behind the mom in a loving and romantic fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke