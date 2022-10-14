Sonali Chandra is a 35-year-old virgin who is having a hard time in the dating world because she is a virgin

The dancer and comedian has dated nine men, and they all ghosted her when they heard she wants to wait until marriage to have sex

Despite men running away, Chandra who was raised under strict rules has vowed to stick to her convictions

A 35-year-old woman has sensationally revealed that she’s constantly ghosted by men when she tells them that she is a virgin and wants to wait until marriage to have sex.

Sonali Chandra is a virgin at 35 years old. Photos: New York post.

Source: UGC

Chandra has dated nine men

Sonali Chandra said dating has become difficult for her because of her strict views about intimacy and her lack of experience in the bedroom.

“I have only dated nine men – including three serious relationships – and all nine men were jerks when they found out about my virginity,” she said.

NewYork Post reports that the dancer and comedian from New Jersey was raised in a strict household by her Indian-born parents — something she believes has had a “profound impact” on her dating life.

“I was not allowed to socialize and dating was a big no-no,” she stated.

“Dating is a life skill and I was forbidden from developing that skill in my teenage and college years. Fast forward to the present day, at age 35, I still have no clue how to date!” she added.

Dancer had her first kiss at 26

The beauty had her first kiss at 26; she has been perusing dating apps in the hopes of meeting Mr Right, but has not had much luck.

“I spend every weeknight exercising so I don’t feel lonely and I spend Saturday and Sunday nights alone in my studio apartment, which is very depressing,” she candidly confessed.

“I go to sleep by 8 p.m. to numb my emotional pain," she said.

Chandra, who said she wasn’t allowed to go to prom or live in a campus dorm during college refused an arranged marriage.

I consider sex sacred

“I consider sex sacred and special. In fact, I don’t even like the word ‘sex,’ I prefer ‘making love,’ ” she stated

“I’ll be ready [to make love] when I have a ring from ‘the one.’ As for ‘the one,’ I am looking for a chivalrous gentleman who is moral and ethical, handsome, ambitious, health-oriented and will treat me like a queen. I want what Priyanka Chopra has with Nick Jonas," she said.

Chandra went public with her virgin status two years ago with an appearance on Dr Phil.

“I would rather remain a virgin and be single the rest of my life than be married to the wrong guy," she said.

Unable to forge convincing connections

Following her appearance on the programme, Chandra appeared on the lifetime dating show “Five Guys A Week,” but was still unable to forge a convincing connection with a suitor.

On the show, she expressed frustration over the fact that men were perturbed by her virginity.

“I’m confused and perplexed. I have all these great qualities. Why is it so tough for me to find the one who won’t be scared off when I tell him he would be my first and hopefully only?” she asked.

70-year-old virgin claims short stature is the reason

In another story, Briefly News reported that in April, a 70-year-old virgin claimed her short stature is the reason why she has not found a man.

Verena has remained pure for 70 years and is hopeful she will meet a man who would love her and live happily ever.

Verena has no family and no one to support her and said she is afraid she might die before meeting the man of her dreams.

Source: TUKO.co.ke