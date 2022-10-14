A trending video of a man getting his hair dyed by a stylist has left many internet users buzzing with reactions

The video posted by comedian blogger @Krakshq shows the hairstylist using triangular math rulers to get the dye in

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their funny thoughts

When it comes to people taking pride in their line of work, it appears some sometimes tend to go overboard in terms of professionalism. And this is reflected in a video currently making waves on social media.

Photos show a hairstylist dyeing a client's hair. Credit: @krakshq

In the now-trending video, a man is seen getting his hair dyed by a stylist.

However, the stylist doesn't do things the regular way, as he is seen using a triangular math ruler to get the dye in neatly, giving the client sharp sideburns.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of a man getting his hair dyed

nnas_ali:

"The guy just de think about life while under this pressure."

_king_debbie:

"Ohhh okay... so this was why they made us draw all this unnecessary stuff in math class that time?"

k.elly.johnson:

"Worst part en go baff, everything go wipe commot."

boyeagbayewa:

"Structural drawing CEC 401."

_.yehoshuah._:

"He dey use his Technical Drawing knowledge on the hair."

Ginobili:

"The things in our mathset are finally useful."

krakshq:

"When an engineering student starts a side hustle."

diana_mofa:

"Na now I know the use of these things."

twenty_six_summer:

"Them dey do architectural work for him head."

zahrahstores:

"Trigonometry in hair styling."

