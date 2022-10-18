A lady, Arehone Maraheni, who is proud of what her father and mother have achieved despite being salary earners, has shared a video of their house

The lady said her parents' kind of success can be achieved if one plans and saves like they did

Many social media users who reacted to Arehone's video shared their parents' humble achievements too

A young lady known as Arehone Maraheni on TikTok has shown off the beautiful mansion her parents were able to build despite them working as a teacher and police officer.

Sharing the video of the structure online, she suggested that they were able to achieve it through planning and saving. She added that such is possible for anybody who does those two things.

My people said that her parents have done well for themselves. Photo source: TikTok/@arehone_m

Source: UGC

Lady shows off parents' mansion

The lady stated that what her parents have been able to achieve makes her feel very feel proud to be their daughter.

She even posed in front of the house. Many people were in her comment section to share how much their parents were able to achieve through their humble jobs.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ofentse motsamai said:

"Isn't that beautiful house at Ga-matlala?? Because I see it every time I go home."

azwinndinimutshat said:

"Beautiful but very hard job to do."

#F. S. said:

"The mindset saying police and teachers don't earn much but they understand their calling and purpose."

thabijay said:

"That’s the thing with marrying a wise woman, I’ll not say much."

Arehone Maraheni replied:

"Thank you sis. Marry a Wise Woman and you will see change. I RESPECT MY MOM."

BabalwaMchithakali said:

"I'm a child of a truck driver and a domestic worker. my parents have 2 beautiful houses, 2 cars, a large acre of land with over 200 sheep and cattle."

Brown_Tsabedze said:

"My mom, a teacher of 34 years, not even a 1 room to show for years of working. so proud of your parents! congratulations to your family."

Source: Legit.ng