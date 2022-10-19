A video has shown the moment a barber used a protractor and ruler to measure a man's head as he was giving him a haircut

The client remained still as the barber tried to trim out his hairline in a perfect manner that got people talking

Many TikTokers wondered why barbing has become so complicated that mathematics rules are now being deployed

A young barber has got many people talking on social media after sharing the haircut session he gave to one of his customers.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the barber employed technical drawing tools like a ruler and a compass as he took measurements on his client's head.

Many people wanted to know if the young man was a mathematics teacher. Photo source: TikTok/@zakmwash

Mathematics and barbing

With the mathematical instruments, he was able to outline the hairline of the man in a perfect manner.

Many TikTokers who saw the clip wondered if the man was a former mathematics teacher as they tried to find the rationale behind his approach.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Vendetta 86 said:

"When you're mathematician but things go bad and open a barber, for survival."

The Colour Alchemist said:

"Using Pie = 3.14 Calculate the number of hair strands (20mks)."

Mashhud wondered:

"Why're my seeing this all the time, is that a new strategy?"

ubogokenneth said:

"Is it technical drawing of barbing???? Nawaooo."

ehiskiki said:

"what did you need all this for bro."

Keith Lypn White XIII said:

"That time dude failed geometry."

OBEYAWAH said:

"This means all we learnt back in school isn't a waste."

Fitness _2_Wellbeing said:

"bro never skipped geometry lesson."

Niz Blanchard said:

"bro graduated from Barber University with a phd in advanced mathematics."

Lihleithuba said:

"So cutting hair has come to this nowadays."

Amerucan Worrior said:

"This one must have been so good in geometry eg Using a protractor and ruler draw an acute angle."

Barber gives free haircut to a stranger

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young Nigerian barber went online to amaze people with his skill. In a video he shared on TikTok, the man went on the street with a bag containing his rechargeable clipper and other hair treatment products.

After walking some metres, he saw a man with full hair and asked if he could cut it for him for free. The man agreed and he got to work.

Setting up beside the road, the young barber gave his best. He carved out a good line at the man's hairline.

