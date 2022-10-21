A young Nigerian lady showed people how she was as a little kid and now that she is a grown person

The lady's new look stirred massive reactions as people said that she must have made a lot of money

The young Nigerian was quick to correct those who thought she is into fraud or not as church-loving as she used to be

A young Nigerian lady has got many people talking online after she shared a throwback photo of how she looked years ago.

In her old kid photo, the lady was clutching a bible with a church's sticker on it as she looked innocent and pious.

People were wowed by her change on social media. Photo source: TikTok/@trust_xoxo

Cool transformation of lady

Seconds into a video shared online, multiple photos showing the lady looking classy came up as she wore jeans and dressed like a man.

Many Nigerians who were amazed by her transformation had mixed reactions. Some people wanted to know how she achieved it all.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 5000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Goodis Glmour said:

"Please teach me how to make the video."

AugustBlackson said:

"Sister in Christ became brother in Christ."

DoubleG said:

"This is the best Ihave seen."

omodano said:

"From church girl to club runner. This transformation mad o."

Tina said:

"Yahoo girls everywhere. I will never loose guid sha."

She replied:

"I’m not a yahoo girl oo."

Alone4ever said:

"Thank goodness, I love seeing this, I wish everybody will be ok and much better."

Teddy cash said:

"the transformation ehh from church gal to wordly gal."

shuga asked:

"Real Transformation, where una de see this money?"

