A young white lady has gone online to show that she is the voice behind the popular bot-like voice in all TikTok clips

To convince people that she was not lying, the lady spoke and even made another clip to answer people's question in the same voice

Many TikTokers who were surprised at seeing the supposed face behind the voice stated that they have made her say some really funny things

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

If you have ever used TikTok to create content or watch a video on the platform, then you must be familiar with a lady's voice who says everything creators want her to say.

In a video that has gathered millions of views, a lady with the handle @voiceofkat came out to say that she is the voice behind many TikTok videos.

People said that they have used the same voice to do many things. Photo source: TikTok/@voiceofkat

Source: UGC

Popular female TikTok voice

She described herself as a voiceover artist who is presently working for TikTok. When she spoke in her video, a lot of people were amazed. They said they had to listen to the voice many times to see if it matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a separate clip, the lady responded to people who said she was lying. She stated that to do that will be very costly for her career as a voiceover artist.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive reactions with almost 10,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Hamed Ahmadi said:

"I’m not convinced but just wanted to be here before it blows up."

Danni said:

"Idk why I’m not 100% convinced."

Ken Russell said:

"The things we’ve made you say…"

Richard Jefferson said:

"I've made you say some crazyyyyyyy things."

Borncreatives said:

"I thought the voice was automated."

She replied:

"I’ll explain in another TikTok."

Nigerian lady mimics the voice in ATM

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a short video of a Nigerian lady who does amazing voiceovers drew the interest of people on TikTok.

In one of the videos on her page, the lady mimicked the programmed voice inside an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Using a background picture of an ATM, the lady voiced:

"Please enter your secret number. Please wait while your transaction is processing. Please take your cash."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng