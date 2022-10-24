A little girl crawled into her father's bed in the morning to tell the man how much he means to her

In another report, a child pulled out a chair on time so that her injured father would not have to stress himself much

To be able to bond with his child, a thoughtful father got six months paid leave at work and spent the whole time with the kid

It is a good thing when both a father and mother are present in a child's life. Having both parents gives a kid a robust childhood experience.

In recent times, there have been TikTok videos that showed beautiful and strong connection between kids and their daddies. Briefly News will in this report be looking at three of those instances.

1. Man takes paid paternity leave from work

To be able to assist his wife in the first few months after the birth of their newborn, a father took six months paternity leave from work.

During that period, the man had a good time with his child as they all bonded and created amazing memories together. The man's wife filmed some of the times they had.

2. Little kid professes love to her dad

A little girl stirred massive reactions online when she snuggled up to her dad and declared her love for him.

Her mother was happy for the beautiful moment as she said: "Imagine waking up to this". She said that she just had to capture the memorable time between them on camera.

3. Little girl helps father out

A short video also showed the beautiful moment a toddler walked fast when he saw his injured father going towards the living room.

She quickly helped him to pull out a chair so that he could have a seat. As the man was shuffling his feet with the aid of his crutches, the kid offered him hand support.

Creating time for children

While it is good to work hard to provide for one's family, creating time to bond is as important.

Being available for children as parents could foster a healthy home relationship.

