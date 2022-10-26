A video is fast going viral as it captures an amazing video of a young girl playing with a female lion

The two appeared to have understood each other completely as though they had been friends for ages

The footage has gotten a number of netizens praising God for the amazing natural 'phenomenon'

A young girl has been spotted in a heart-wrenching video having a casual moment with a lioness that also appeared to have understood the unharmful gestures of the baby.

Although the exchange between the baby girl land and the female lion happened on the opposite sides of a protective glass, the manner in which the big cat reacted got many praising God.

Another interesting side of the video was how the baby girl felt comfortable throwing gestures at the lion although it was much bigger and looked menacing.

How social media users are reacting to the video

Below were some thoughts shared in the comment section of the video by impressed netizens.

Uwem Bassey Etukudo commented:

To much big toys and giant teddies... that’s how my 4yr old daughter saw a black snake in the sitting room and went straight to grab it! Oh God thank you for the instict of a father! Her tiny hand was just a finger length to the tail of the snake as i jumped out of my bedroom and swooped her off the ground on hearing her voice saying "wooow a big big worm looks like one mummy's long hair!"

Prince Godwin indicated:

Even the lion know the baby's innocence. Our sins makes us run from the beautiful things God has created...I can tell you even if the baby meets it alone . It will do nothing to her. GOD IS THE GREATEST.

Uzor Jude, however, mentioned:

Imagine the innocent baby believes she is playing with the stupid carnivores beast,not knowing that it is looking for a way to devour her.

Man gets bitten by lion

In a contrasting story, tourists were left shocked after a man lost a finger after a caged lion he was playing with bit him.

The zookeeper at a St Elizabeth Jamaica Zoo rushed for immediate medical attention after the incident that was recorded by tourists.

At least fifteen people who were at the animal sanctuary witnessed the shocking incident that was also posted online.

