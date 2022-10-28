A woman who picked up her son at school was amazed when the boy suddenly flew into the car through the window

After he got into the car, the boy struck up a conversation with his mother like he did not just pull off a stunt

Many people said the boy had to do such because his mother was taking so long to open the door

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A mother has shared an interesting video of her son when she picked him up from school. The kid flew in through the car's window without warning.

The mother, who was not expecting he would act like that, screamed. Landing the seat, the boy started talking with his mother like nothing had happened.

The boy flew into the car through the window. Photo source: TikTok/@niika.c

Source: UGC

Kid surprised mother

The woman said nobody told her male kids could be so energetic. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Picking my son from school yesterday. Nobody never warn me that boys was this wild..."

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoriaa.Greatness said:

"He been waiting on that."

JACELYN said:

"He plotting to do that whole day in school lol."

Beautyvibes242 said:

"He had no intention of using the door."

Beauty By Bekuh said:

"This was too smooth, this gatta be a normal routine."

queenofwheels said:

"The fact that he went right into talking."

trujay said:

"Just how my gyal is be jumping to conclusions."

LovelyBee said:

"I watched this about 12 times just now lmaooooo omgggg."

NOT TO LATE said:

"Can't wait to have my lil boy son, I would tell him he need to work on that it wasn't smooth enough."

Olivet Russell said:

"You took too long to open the door so he made a choice, adorable."

Father picks up daughter at school

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a father with the TikTok handle @wealthyjev shared a video of how he mischievously behaved and danced while picking up his daughter from school.

In the clip, the man left his car doors open as he blasted a song from his stereo. He danced without care towards his daughter coming out of the school's gate.

The lady became so shy by the act her father was putting up. She had to shield her face with one of her hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng