Billionaire Elon Musk says he is not buying Twitter to make more money

After several months of back and forth, Twitter is now under new management with Musk at the top

The new CEO wasted no time in firing a few top executives to clear the way for a new regime.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Billionaire Elon Musk has stated the reasons why he completed the $44 billion (about R800 billion) deal to purchase the social media platform, Twitter.

The world's richest man, Musk disclosed this in a statement posted on his Twitter page, declaring that the intent is not to make money but to try to help humanity.

Elon Musk

Source: UGC

The Tesla CEO noted that he hopes for the platform to become a place where beliefs can be debated without resorting to violence. He said:

The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content.

Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you.

Let us build something extraordinary together. That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man.

Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company's chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

Agrawal went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape. The reports came hours before the court-appointed deadline for Musk to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng