A 42-year-old woman has without shame gone online to tell Twitter users that she is looking for a husband

The woman who revealed she has no child of her own received mixed reactions from hundreds of people

Among those who reacted to her post were tweeps telling her to change her Twitter display name from "The iron lady"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman with the Twitter handle, , has gone on the social media platform to declare open her search for a husband.

The 42-years-old woman said that she is a teacher by profession. She attached a photo of herself in a gown to the Twitter post.

People asked her to change her display name from "The iron lady". Photo source: @VanessaFungamw2

Source: Twitter

No kid and husband at 42

Many people took to her comment section, asking the woman to list the things she looks forward to having in a man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To show that whoever marries her would not have to shoulder additional responsibility, she stated that she has no kid.

See her post below: .

Netizens advise lady looking for husband

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 18,000 likes with more than 700 quoted retweet.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@AdjeiDennis18 said:

"Ei God. This be where ereach?"

@Kingflame99 asked:

"Why do you wanna get married?"

@BulusBarnabas2 said:

"Aunty, please outline the fundamental characteristics you seek in a man so that we can streamline our search."

@Sweetness2471 said:

"You and my friemd get thesame career....or i'll go advise he make he settle with you ooh..."

@Sunny_Kvng1 said:

"Try change your name first, we'll talk about the age later."

Lady gives precise details of what she wants in a boyfriend, peeps are irritated: "Just create your own man"

Briefly News also reported @ChwayMadikane caught the attention of Briefly News after sharing that she is looking for a boyfriend. The stunning Saffa lady shared a detailed caption of what she is looking for in a man along with a gorgeous selfie. She wrote:

"Looking for a boyfriend. Ages 35-40, must have a car with leather seats, aircon & sunroof, must have a smart TV, Netflix, uncapped WiFi and a king-size bed with white bedding. Please RT. Umntu wam might be on your TL."

Her post quickly went viral on Twitter gaining almost 3 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng