A pretty woman has posted a video of her pregnancy journey as she welcomed a set of triplets after 33 weeks

The beautiful babies were conceived naturally, according to the video she posted and they are all girls

TikTok users are showering the woman with a lot of love and congratulatory messages in the comment section

A mother has taken to TikTok to celebrate after welcoming additional children who are triplets.

In a beautiful video she posted on her handle, @tripletsmamaplus3, she revealed that the babies were conceived naturally.

The mum said the triplets are all girls and that they were conceived naturally. Photo credit: TikTok/@tripletsmamaplus3.

Source: UGC

She equally said the babies are all girls, as she clutched them and showed them off to the camera.

Apart from the babies, one other thing that caught the attention of her friends and followers on TikTok was her large baby bump.

She is now a mother of six

Her profile on TikTok shows that she already had two boys and one girl before the triplets arrived.

This means she is now a mum to six amazing children. Many on TikTok have described her as very blessed.

Posting the video, she said:

"When you made it through your pregnancy with natural triplets. Thank you God for seeing me through my pregnancy and delivery with triplets. I am so grateful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@مخيم النزوح said:

"I wish you good happiness there in your country."

@jessicanortey650 commented:

"I claim this beautiful blessing."

@giftleticia said:

"Congratulations mama. I tap from your testimony in Jesus name amen."

@birungimoureen467 commented:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing in the mighty name of Jesus."

@MAME ABENA ANSOMAAH said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."

@Love said:

"Congratulations. I received my miracle baby."

@user8175504237354 reacted:

"Congratulations dear! I tap from this blessing."

@Peter Mavis209 commented:

"This is really beautiful."

@Juunji reacted:

"You are soo blessed dear."

Source: Legit.ng