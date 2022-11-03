A young mum who got her eyelashes done was surprised by the way her son looked at her when she finished

In a TikTok video, the mum identified as Shiri Rejoice said the beautiful lashes attracted her son's attention

Some TikTok users are of the view that the baby boy no longer recognised his mother because of the lashes

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a baby boy who looked at his mother strangely after she fixed her eyelashes.

The young mum, Shiri Rejoice, posted an interesting video on TikTok showing how her lashes caught her son's attention.

Shiri's son got attracted to her eyelashes. Photo credit: TikTok/@shirirejoice6.

In the short clip, the boy focused his attention closely on his mother's face, trying to make out what was on her eyes.

Shiri captioned the video:

"My son has been looking at these lashes since morning. I don't know why he's been looking at me."

Reactions from TikTok users

The video has got TikTok users talking, as many of them are trying to explain the reason why the child was looking at Shiri, his mum, like he had seen a stranger. See some of the reactions below:

@BeKind said:

"The man that will only love natural woman, I think."

@user4750746572054 commented:

"That's the look I get from my son after a new hairdo or make up."

@Bridgets said:

"He's lost in your eyes."

@Agness Mpolokang said:

"Our kids need counselling. They are going through a lot."

@SharpsBW reacted:

"The little man is admiring your beauty today."

@Queenchibungu 97 said:

"He's like mum are you for real."

@floraabodo commented:

"He is like madam who are you?"

@user8749750986304 reacted:

"You are even uncomfortable looking at him."

