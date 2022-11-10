Schoolgirl accidentally stains foot blue doing a project: “It won’t come out”

Delilah Dolton was working on an art and craft project at school when she stained her foot with blue dye

A little girl has remained with a blue foot after accidentally spitting blue food colouring at school.

Delilah Dolton and her blue foot after school accident. Photo: Wales Online.

Delilah Dolton was working on an art and craft project when she unexpectedly stained her foot with the dye.

Accident at school

Her mother, Laura Dolton, has tried to scrub it off, but to no avail, as the dye has not washed away days later.

"Since they went back to school in September, Delilah's class have been having [arts and crafts] every week. They were making fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night, and one of the steps included using blue food colouring.

"Someone knocked the table, and a bottle fell into the gap between her leg and her welly - which is ever so slightly too big for her. Delilah went to the teacher, who put two paper towels down her welly to soak up the dye, but her foot was still wet when she got home," the 33-year-old mum said, as recorded by Wales Online.

One and half hours of scrubbing

The mum added that her daughter's foot was still bright blue when she removed her welly.

She said her son, upon seeing the sister's foot blue started calling her Smurf foot, which she could not help but laugh at the situation.

"I washed the food, colouring off her welly in the shower. But after an hour and a half of scrubbing Delilah's foot in the bath later that night, I had barely made a dent on her stained skin. It's now Tuesday, and her foot is still blue, and my son is convinced she's turning into a smurf," she said.

Daughter laughs off blue foot

Having run out of ideas, Laura turned to social media for help, sharing the hilarious picture of her daughter's blue foot.

Delilah has also made light of her situation and is not largely concerned with the colour of her foot.

"At first, when it fell in my welly, I panicked. But when I got home and took my welly and sock off, I couldn't stop laughing," the schoolgirl commented.

