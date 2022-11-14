A short video has shown the moment a man made a video with his kid after her school's closing hour

In the clip, the kid waved to her classmate, smiling, as the man jokingly said he had finally seen the student disturbing his kid

Many people told him to leave the children alone and let them continue playing as he did the same when he was a kid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A father, @jubilebriggs, shared a hilarious video of his daughter greeting one of her classmates after their school closed for the day.

The man jokingly said that he has finally seen the boy disturbing his daughter at school. In the bid to make people laugh, he said he had to warn her male classmate off.

Many people found the father's opinion very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@jubilebriggs

Source: UGC

Father advised to leave the kids alone

In the clip, his daughter was resting on the car's window with her knees on the chair as she waved to the boy who was smiling sheepishly from afar.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people who found the man's video funny said the man should leave the children alone to be playmates.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 45,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

tilda said:

"Abeg leave them ooo u did the same to someone Daughter but u mom did not tell u."

Olajomi said:

"The girl dey wait for the boy to come out."

@osas$$ said:

"If you like protect your daughter, make dem reach jss3 first."

Sleazy wire said:

"Leave them jor which one be warning them warn u when you start."

Matty Berry said:

"Omo even the way she was staring at him, it’s gone."

Quame_getme@love said:

"Lmao the time you dey chance en mummy na you think say dat bi all … hahahah."

Divine said:

"Madam you've enjoy enough, so leave her to enjoy too, she wanna take over."

Quame_getme@love said:

"Lmao, the time you dey chance en mummy na you think say dat bi all … hahahah."

Gladys said:

"Am I the only one that sees the car looks like it is in the air."

big shark said:

"Take your daughter from that sch ooo."

Boy starts hilarious debate with dad about his mom being the most beautiful woman in the world

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that one very opinionated young gent had South Africans amused and feeling nervous for him after he decided to question his father on how he compliments his mother’s beauty – right in front of her.

A video posted on Twitter by user @Thisthat_Acadmy shows him standing near his mother, who is seated on the couch, as he speaks to his dad. The boy questions his father about his statement about his mother being the “most beautiful woman in the world”.

“I’m not saying you aren’t beautiful my mother, you are beautiful, but to my father’s eyes. He cannot say to the world,” the boy explains.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng