A video of a kid in a diaper trying to sing with older students in a class as they went through their daily activities has gone viral

In the clip, the baby swirled around and hummed the song to show he knew the lyrics in his head

Many people who reacted to his video said that the kid is such a cute baby in the way he carried out the activity

A TikTok page, @shelove1991, shared the video of a kid who is learning so fast even though he is in a class of bigger kids.

In a class, the kid tried to sing "touch your knees and toes" with others. Despite the fact he could not pronounce all the words of the song, he tried to make up for it in actions.

Many people found him so cute. Photo source: TikTok/@shelove1991

Source: UGC

Brilliant kid sings at daycare

At the daycare, the boy stood in front of the class as if he was the lead choir member. He spun around on his shaky legs as he participated in the class' singing activity.

Many social media users who reacted to his video called him a brilliant child.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with 80,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Crazy Betty 01 said:

"This is called doing the right thing in wrong time."

jackie said:

"The song is in the head bt the body can't allow him such a cutie angle."

lydia 256 said:

"THAT'S WHY AM PROUD OF BEING A TEACHER, imagine having a clever man like this in your classroom."

Ese queensy said:

"Serious student, love u son."

user3822586272166 said:

"Wow I understand the assignment baby u can manage like the bigger one u are so cute and brilliant."

Oliverah jonez said:

"Waooooo, this is so sweet, the way he's pronouncing knees and toes."

Iamprincesschantell0 said:

'The cute rich man doesn’t like too much stress."

Mother sees her baby standing

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a mother, @khodani_h, went online to share a video of her son who was not walking yet.

She believed the boy could actually walk and was only pretending. In the video, the mother secretly filmed the baby standing as he mixed his food. Immediately the kid saw her, he went on his knees.

She said there is no way she would not believe that he has been faking it all the while. Many people said that their kids once did the same thing.

Source: Legit.ng