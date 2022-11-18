Some men in military uniform joined a bride and groom to dance in a wedding video that has gone viral on TikTok

The amazing video was posted on TikTok by Cosmos Kyei Lincoln and it has elicited exciting reactions from dance lovers

The men are very good dancers and they danced with amazing precision as they surrounded the groom and his bride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A TikTok video has shown how men in military uniforms treated a groom and his bride as a king and a queen.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video posted on the platform by Cosmos Kyei Lincoln.

The groom and his beautiful bride dancing with men in military uniform. Photo credit: TikTok/@cosmoskyeilincoln.

Source: UGC

In the short but interesting clip posted on November 13, the bride and the groom were dancing in the middle while the men in military uniform surrounded them.

Video of soldiers dancing at a wedding goes viral on TikTok

The soldiers danced around the bride and groom with military precision, producing a fine rhythm that excited many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While it is not confirmed if the men in military uniform were real soldiers, those in the comment section of the video apparently believe they are.

It is also unknown if either the man or his wife belongs to any arm of the military.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@favour Sammy said:

"Imagine say nobody invite you, then you come foll the cake, hmmm. Na only you waka come oo."

@Giftnicky commented:

"Imagine say rice no reach your hand and you begin dey fight."

@Y'all meet Lee ma said:

"Na because of this dance I won marry Arewa guy."

@princesskaddy593 reacted:

"Can't wait to get married to my soldier hubby."

@wealth Silas reacted:

"Imagine the girl's ex show up."

@hrmomodumosuaugus said:

"Something is telling me to switch off the gen."

@michaelsteven665 said:

"Military is sweet."

@user1414213357588 said:

"But how long it takes you guys to practice this dance moves."

Big guy dances his heart out at wedding, SA happy for him

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of one seriously confident guy dancing his heart out at his wedding reception is making the internet go gaga.

Even though the groom might be a little heavier set, he's not letting that hold him back and continues to enjoy his big day.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the inspiring clip. "Love always wins," he captioned the post along with a big red heart emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng