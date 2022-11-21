Football’s world governing body, FIFA, has confirmed a u-turn by Qatar on the sale of alcohol at stadiums

Qatar earlier announced it would permit some ticketed fans to buy alcohol before and after the game but not during

Scores of fans who travelled to the 2022 World Cup have been left angry and disappointed at the u-turn

The Federation of International Football (FIFA) has confirmed that Qatar will not allow the sale of alcohol at stadiums for fans.

This u-turn by Qatar followed an earlier announcement that football fans would be allowed to drink before and after each game and not during the game at the eight stadiums that will host the tournament’s 64 matches.

L-R: Some football fans and one of the Qatar stadiums to host the 2022 World Cup Image Credit: @sportbible

But the Muslim country, considered very conservative and tightly regulates alcohol sales and usage, says it will not allow the sale of alcoholic beverages.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeter,” said the FIFA statement.

Following that decision, scores of fans who travelled to the 2022 World Cup have been left angry and disappointed at the u-turn.

Arnov Paul-Choudhury:

“It’s the World Cup, it’s football, you need to be able to drink around the stadium. I just don’t think they’re doing the right things to attract fans.

@TomSew92

It’s the World Cup…it’s the one tournament every 4 years where the world joins in unity. Your country has sucked the life and soul out of it for a bag of money. This will go down in history as the worst World Cup.

@Manthistle

I have no issue with them banning alcohol as it is completely their choice. My problem is announcing that there will be areas where alcohol is available, allowing fans to travel and buy tickets then, when it’s too late, reverse their decision.

@mattspursfc

It was never going to be anyway. Just didn’t want to announce it until they got the fans to buy the tickets and traveled over

