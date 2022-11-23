A short video of a man showcasing a phone that looks like an iPhone 14 Pro Max but with a different OS has got people talking

After the phone was switched on, it loaded up like an Android device, an action that got people laughing

Among many social media users who reacted to the video were those who were amazed by the soundtrack in the video

A young man, @eric_yong2, shared a phone he claimed was made in Cameroon. The device had the same shape as an iPhone, only that it was fake.

After the phone was unboxed, the Apple logo could be seen on its screen. Before powering it on, the man examined the phone in the presence of his friends.

Many people found the video of the fake iPhone 14 very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@eric_yong2

Fake iPhone 14 pro max

Seconds into the video, the screen of the phone showed the device loading an Android OS. Words layered on the clip said it was "made in Cameroun".

The man and his friends kept laughing at the extent the manufacturer went to trick unsuspecting customers.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @krakstv, it gathered many comments from Nigerians. Below are some of them:

wrldprincecharming said:

"WHO ever added the soundtrack is not seeing heaven."

artofdeji said:

"Not made in Cameroon. It is made in China and you can order different variations of it from AliExpress. It is android ip14pro and comes with android version 10 or 11 with a very top-notch camera."

mikkytorino said:

"iPhone camon 19."

mcmakopolo1 said:

"iPhone 14 minus 13 plus."

dhanijeezy said:

"And dah this idroid e go carry enta people dm dey ask for updates ooo."

desta_jade said:

"Na Avenue Kennedy boys their work this weeeeh this my country Cameroon."

