Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Kofi Beyuo, has opened up about his humble beginnings in life

The Ghanaian medical practitioner recounted that he used to push trucks for money to support his education and survive

Dr Beyuo sat for an interview on Joy News' PM Express Personality Profile, where he revisited his childhood, education, and becoming a doctor

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Kofi Beyuo, has recounted his rise from poverty to becoming a medical practitioner.

The Ghanaian doctor opened up about his education and difficult childhood due to his parent's poor background.

In an interview on Joy News' PM Express Personality Profile on Friday, November 18, he recounted that his parents tried to provide him and his other siblings with education though they did not recognise the value of schooling.

Titus Kofi Beyuo maximises small opportunities

“... they gave everybody the opportunity but only the very first, and me (the very last) to cut the opportunity.”

Despite the many challenges that almost impeded his quest to acquire formal education, he defeated the odds.

He was able to have a proper system of education after he left Kocha, a community in the Northern Region to live with his older brother in Pong, Tamale.

Titus Kofi Beyuo pursuing his dream amid challenges

Beyuo was a brilliant student as he served as the prefect at both the junior and senior secondary schools. However, he had to work menial jobs to support himself in school and make ends meet as he encountered most of the difficulties when he started schooling in Accra.

“… sometimes I used to miss school, because I used to push truck at the Tuesday market, to cart bags of maize to women who sold kenkey,'' he recalled.

With determination and perseverance, he elevated from grass to become the chief scribe for one of the most respected professional associations in Ghana.

