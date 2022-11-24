A young boy who is blessed with long hair decided to cut it and change his facial appearance in a video that has gone viral

The video was posted on TikTok by Gino Blends, and it shows when the boy's hair was transformed in a salon

His new look has generated over 2300 reactions among TikTok users, with many of them saying they initially took him to be a girl

A boy has successfully blown away some TikTok users who initially thought he was a girl.

This is because the boy is blessed with a lot of hair that tends to make him look feminine.

The boy's facial appearance changed after the haircut. Photo credit: TikTok/@ginoblends.

However, a video posted by Gino Blends shows when the boy got rid of his long hair and changed his look entirely.

Video of a boy who changed his hairstyle goes viral on TikTok

The video, which was posted on September 15, indicates that the boy got tired of the long hair and decided to cut it.

His new appearance in the video has blown people's minds as he looks so handsome.

A lot of people have expressed admiration for his new hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sam said:

"Ah ah I know am not the only one you though it was girl."

@Tutu commented:

"I was like “why is the cute girl cutting her pretty hair off”. He’s so cute."

@Mamacita said:

"Soooooo cute. I thought he was a girl at first."

@Tatum reacted:

"I was like why does this girl want her hair cut off."

