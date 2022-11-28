A very beautiful teacher who joined her pupils to dance inside the class in a TikTok video has gone viral

In the short video posted on Sunday, November 27, by Humble Shantel, the pupils lined up and had much fun dancing

Their accurate dance moves to Cough by Kizz Daniel have attracted a lot of attention and gained close to 40k likes and 1.4 million views

A TikTok teacher and her pupils have gone viral and got 1.4 million views after posting a video of their dance.

The nice video posted on the platform by Humble Shantel showed the teacher and her kids dancing inside the class.

The teacher joined her pupils to display accurate dance steps. Photo credit: TikTok/@humbleshantel.

In the video posted on Sunday, November 27, the teacher was writing on the board when she suddenly started coughing like Kizz Daniel.

Teacher dancing inside class with her pupils

The cough changed into a dance when her pupils stood up from their chairs and joined her at the front of the class.

The kids and their teacher formed a single line and showed off accurate dance moves.

When the 15 seconds clip was posted, many TikTokers could not get enough of it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of TikTokers rushed to the comments to bare their minds. See a few of what they are saying below:

@ronniek014 said:

"Can my son repeat in that school?"

@user2062718534215 reacted:

"I wish I could go back & I join."

@Namubiru Hasifah said:

"Best teacher ever."

@babathaimuti2022 reacted:

"Can I join the school?"

@namuganye2 said:

"Our teacher. Thanks horizon kids center."

@rechob reacted:

"I watched it 5 times."

