Two Nigerian boys who are good rappers melted the heart of a young lady when they rapped for her in a trending video

The nice video was posted on TikTok by Vib Kids, showing how they displayed their amazing talents in the 4 minutes 32 seconds clip

TikTok users who were impressed by the boys' creativity rushed to the comment section to have their say

TikTokers are reacting to a video of two Nigerian boys who rapped for a grown lady and blew her mind.

The impressive video posted by Vib Kids shows the young boys displaying top-notch rap talents.

In what appears to be a freestyle session, the two boys approached the lady who was standing at a door and showed off their skills.

Video of Nigerian boys showing off rap talents

They started by praising her beauty and then went on to rap about other things.

The lady, named Nkechi, continued to smile in admiration of the two boys whose lyrics were flowing well.

The boys would later be joined by another young fellow as they dug it out in rap music.

The video has attracted over 181k likes, more than 6.3k comments and close to 4k shares on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise young boys' rap skills

@Harmonyhush said:

"These small boys are good."

@chigozieumeh329 reacted:

"I hope Ghana and Cameroon are seeing this. After they will start to drag us. Pure talent from Aba."

@user136871707403 said:

"E shock dem when dey jam another rapper. ONE LOVE."

@King_of_heart commented:

"You both will go far brothers."

@Salvatore O Brown said:

"Excess grace. May God release help for you."

@userAnnieberry reacted:

"More grace guys."

@Olalekan Joshua said:

"You're too good with lyrics and flow guys."

@awualee1 commented:

"Awww you guys are good."

