Hailey Bieber talked about her journey with Ovarian cysts noting that they had re-occurred and were painful

The model, while showing her tummy, said that she was not pregnant and compared the cyst to the size of an apple

Hailey, however, clarified that she did not have other ovarian conditions, such as endometriosis, and her condition was, at times, painful

Popstar Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has opened up on her struggle with an ovarian cyst.

Hailey Bieber talks of her struggles with ovarian cyst. Photo: Hailey Bieber.

Sharing an image of her stomach on Instagram, the 26-year-old said she wasn't pregnant and explained she had previously suffered from the condition.

"It's never fun," the US model told her 49 million followers, adding that she does not have other ovarian conditions such as endometriosis.

The model noted that she often felt nauseous and bloated.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy," she said.

She encouraged those going through the tough process; they were strong and would get better.

"Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

What is an Ovarian Cyst?

According to mayoclinic.org, ovarian cysts are sacs, usually filled with fluid, in an ovary or on its surface. Females have two ovaries. One ovary is located on each side of the uterus.

Ovarian cysts are common. Most of the time, you have little or no discomfort, and the cysts are harmless. Most cysts go away without treatment within a few months.

But sometimes ovarian cysts can become twisted or burst open (rupture). This can cause serious symptoms.

To protect your health, the clinic advises getting regular pelvic exams and knowing the symptoms that can signal what might be a serious problem.

Hailey says Justin Bieber is her best friend

In August, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, revealed that they were as close as ever.

The fashion icon shared that it did take a lot of work to make their marriage work, and she was glad her partner did his part.

The two have opened up about their health struggles and how they have remained strong and each other's pillars, and when kids do come into the picture, they will navigate.

