A vibrant TikTok user has raked in millions of views for her videos in which she shows off her super long natural nails

Goldeelocs 10 has multiple dozens of clips with captions either answering questions from viewers or being firm about her decision to grow and maintain her nails

More than five thousand netizens had commented on one footage in which a viewer had asked Goldeelocs 10 to trim down her nails

A TikTok sensation, Goldeelocs 10, has garnered millions of views on the short-form video hosting service, where she has clips showing off her super long natural nails.

In some of the videos spotted by Briefly News on her account, she showcases her nails with captions accentuating the numerous questions she received from viewers about her nails.

Goldeelocs 10 has embraced her long nails and does not shy away from showing them off to the public. In one of the multiple dozens of videos, she tells her audience to stop telling her what to do, saying she doe not listen. She responded to a viewer's comment asking her to ''cut her nails''.

''Stop telling me what to do; I don't listen,'' she said in the footage that has raked in more than six million views.

More than five thousand netizens had commented on the footage of Goldeelocs 10 at the time of this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Leelee asked:

Can you write?

Mary k commented:

You're a woman, and you shouldn't grow your nails like that it's very.

Green claimed:

She wants to break the world record.

Goldeelocs 10 · Creator replied:

I do not.

Coryxkenshin asked:

And how did you put on your shoes if the first one was too much?

MaaLee said:

See long nails.

User6300972601986 replied:

The same way you do it.

UNKNOWN posted:

Do they hurt?

Blxxdchi commented:

I thought she was holding sticks.

Bailey reacted:

Not to be mean just a question how do you do things in them?

Ur.mom.is.cool said:

How many bottles of nail polish does it take to paint them? Also, how do you not just bite them off? I would so soon.

Crazy E asked:

Does it ever hurt because of how long they are? I want to learn new things.

Alyssa said:

How long did it take you to grow them out?

