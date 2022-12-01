Several internet users have taken to social media to share videos that see them destroying Balenciaga items they own

This comes amid the controversy following the holiday ad campaign, which involved children and bondage teddy bears

However, the videos which have gone viral on TikTok have many internet users sharing mixed feelings

Balenciaga is currently receiving major backlash over its latest holiday ad campaign, and many fashion lovers have acted out.

Photos of some protesters destroying Balenciaga items. Credit: @designercommunity

Source: UGC

In TikTok videos that have gone viral, several people who own Balenciaga items are seen destroying them using fire or scissors to protest the ad involving children.

Recall photos of the ads surfaced online, which see kids holding teddy bears in harnesses, leading to accusations of the brand sexualizing children.

However, despite an apology by the French brand, it has done nothing to reduce the outrage by the public.

Check out a video montage of its product being destroyed in protest of the ad:

Mixed reactions trail protest against Balenciaga

While the protesters may have good intentions for destroying these products, many people seem to believe it does little to affect the company seeing as the brand already benefitted from patronage.

Check out some comments below:

ariellaeder:

"Everything for some clicks."

petrolgene:

"You’ve already given them your money lol. Selling them for scrap at least would make better sense."

singingfists:

"Needy people with no shoes or clothes to wear will cry seeing this. They might not care or even know Balenciaga, they just see wearable things, that actually can be donated to them, gone before their eyes."

mora.ig:

"I’m 100% people will start buying fake Balenciagas just to flex like this."

hollywood_dreadz:

"Balenciaga like “idc yall already paid for it.”

dolceks1:

"Don’t forget they’ve paid for the items, that are being destroyed. Company already profited off you ‍♀️"

iamjawo_style:

"You already paid for it and the money is in their bank I think this is just a dumb way to react to something they are other ways to protest."

