TikToker Shares Disappointing Reveal of R117k Wedding Dress Recreation at Her Final Fitting
- A TikTok user, @jpepaa, recently shared her pre-wedding experience with a designer she commissioned to make her wedding dress
- According to her, she had shown the designer an embroidered Valdrin Sahiti gown but was disappointed with the result
- The lady, who revealed it happened two months before her wedding, stated that the designer was paid R117k for the dress
Every bride's nightmare is having a botched wedding dress, and this is something @jpepaa recently experienced.
The 25-year-old pharmacist ordered her dream custom bridal gown for her September wedding.
Not a fan of trying on different dresses in a bid to find the right one, @jpepaa decided to have a Valdrin Sahiti design replicated.
According to Insider, she paid N3.1 million (R117k) for a custom-made replica of the Sahiti gown from the designer who'd made her friend's dress.
Man opens blocked down pipe and finds a python, netizens worldwide express shock: "Worst kind of surprise"
However, when she went for the final fittings, she got a far cry from the design she wanted.
@jpepaa described the dress she pulled on in her final fitting in July, accompanied by her mom and bridesmaids, as a "literal nightmare" in her TikTok video.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from netizens
Kati Rosado Photography:
"I feel like the design was simply not in the designer’s wheelhouse WHICH IS FINE but they should have known their limitations and been upfront about it!"
Madison Chamberlain:
"No no no no no this is not how the custom wedding dress experience is or should be!!! I’m so sorry yours went like this."
Janelle Patterson:
"I sew and I’m here to tell you, she did a horrible job on design & construction. Your final dress is stunning."
Bepe de beep:
"I mean I get if she didn’t want to copy the design, but clearly a dress like that was not within her skillset."
Diana Baker Photo:
"The dress you wanted is a heavily corseted one, and there was no corset under what she made how could you get that waistline without a corset?!!"
Mercury:
"Omfggg the sleeves are baggy. The designer dead wrong."
Bride appreciates designer for job well done, video goes viral
Having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing, and perhaps, this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.
In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, Iruoma Ojika, is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.
The video sees the bride in a gorgeously designed green George dress with bedazzled sheer sleeves.
