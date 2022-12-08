A video giving a tour of the National Museum of Qatar has surfaced and gained scores of reactions on the internet

The clip spotlights three deluxe whips, including a “Ghost Car”, on display inside the magnificent museum

Briefly News highlights the three vehicles in the video that had gained nearly 1,000 views at the time of this publication

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

An incredible video showing three luxurious and expensive cars on display inside the National Museum of Qatar has gained scores of reactions on the internet.

Photos of posh cars displayed inside the National Museum of Qatar. Credit: @Graphicgh (Twitter)/Maskot.

Source: UGC

The footage, spotted on the socials of Daily Graphic, spotlights the head-turning whips parked inside the museum.

Daily Graphic disclosed the names of the posh vehicles as a 1939 Pontiac Plexiglass Deluxe Six "Ghost Car" valued at $475,000, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta valued at $70 million, and a 1949 Delahaye 175 S Roadster costing between $4,000,000-USD 6,000,000.

Kweku Zurek, a journalist with the Ghanaian news outlet, disclosed in the clip that the vehicles are the property of the Qatar state. He said the exhibition of the three deluxe cars was to give people a peek inside the National Auto Museum of Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video in which the journalist gives his audience a tour of the magnificent Qatar museum has gained nearly 1,000 views and reactions at the time of this publication.

Watch the clip video:

Despite's Handsome Son Shows Off Expensive Cars in Father's Mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in a separate story that Ernest Ofori Osei, son of Ghanaian businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, has shown off a lineup of vintage and other luxury whips in a familiar garage.

The millionaire's son was photographed in what appears to be his father's garage in one of the businessman's magnificent mansions, where the cars are parked.

Ernest Ofori Osei posted the images rocking a Black Stars jersey over black trousers and trendy footwear matching the colour of the jersey. He accompanied his look with a cap as he posed for the shots.

5 Photos Of Despite's Handsome Son Ernest Ofori Osei Looking Dashing In Designer Clothes And Sneakers

Also, Briefly News previously reported that Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite is lucky to have intelligent, stylish, and results-driven heirs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh